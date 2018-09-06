Bharat Bandh against SC/ST Act amendment: Security beefed up in MP, Bihar

BHOPAL: A Bharat Bandh has called by 35 outfits linked to the upper caste communities in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on Thursday to protest against the recent amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Security has been beefed up across the state prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 144 in sensitive areas.

Schools will remain closed in Bhind district. Petrol pumps across the state will also remain closed. "We have decided to shut petrol pumps from 10 am to 2 pm tomorrow due to security reasons as some organizations have given a call for bandh," Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Owners Association president Ajay Singh told PTI.

At least 34 companies of the special armed force of police have been deployed in various districts. Security has also been stepped up in the Gwalior-Chambal region which considered a sensitive area. It witnessed large-scale violence on April 2 this year during the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups.

Here are the live updates of Bharat Bandh:

- Cops carry out peace march in various parts of MP on Thursday morning.

- Police have asked to contact groups holding protests and carry out restrictive proceedings if needed, said senior law enforcement officer.

- Several districts in Bihar and Jharkhand effected by Bharat Bandh. Buses are not plying, passengers stranded.

- "There's a complete bandh in Gwalior. Nothing is open. All shops are closed. Buses and autos are also not plying," said a protestor.

- Jabalpur district collector Chhavi Bharadwaj has written to the state home department, seeking suspension of Internet services in the district till 6 pm on Thursday.

- Prohibitory orders imposed in Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, Bhind, Ashoknagar, Guna and Gwalior.

- "Through the social media and pamphletes, we came to know that some organisations are planning a Bharat Bandh against the amendments in the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe(Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following which the security has been beefed up in the state," Makrand Deuskar, Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) said.