Bharat Bandh

In an unusual way to keep eye on demonstrators across the city, authorities used drone cameras for surveillance in Gwalior during the ongoing Bharat Bandh.

Bharat Bandh: Drones cameras used for surveillance in Gwalior

GWALIOR: In an unusual way to keep eye on demonstrators across the city, authorities used drone cameras for surveillance in Gwalior during the ongoing Bharat Bandh.

“Lot of security forces deployed. We are fully ready to face any kind of situation. Section 144 imposed at several places. It is very peaceful at present,” Sub Divisional Magistrate Narottam Bhargavi.

The Bharat Bandh has been called by 35 outfits linked to the upper caste communities protest against the recent amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Section 144 has been imposed in all districts of Madhya Pradesh. Security has been beefed up and over 6000 security personnel deployed.

Demonstrators took to streets on Thursday morning, burying tyres and effigies and stopping trains, forcing locals to stay indoors during the ongoing Bharat Bandh on Thursday morning. Reports of violence emerged from parts of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Bandh is also being observed in Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

