Bhopal: Fire breaks out at 'Vindyachal Bhawan'; none hurt
PTI | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 17:07
Bhopal: A fire today broke out at the second floor of 'Vindyachal Bhawan', which houses state government offices, under Jahangirabad police station area here, officials said.
The fire was doused in 10 minutes and no one was injured in it, Bogdapool Fire Station in-charge Akhtar Ali told PTI.
Akhtar said some furniture has been damaged due to the blaze.
An assessment of the actual cost of the damage is being carried out, he said, adding prima facie a short circuit caused the fire.
First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 17:07
