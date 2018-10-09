हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP chief Amit Shah to arrive in Madhya Pradesh, hold roadshow, rallies in Guna, Gwalior

MP will go to polls on November 28 and counting of votes will be held on December 11.

BHOPAL: BJP president Amit Shah will arrive in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday where he will take part in various events in the politically sensitive Gwalior-Chambal division of poll-bound state.

The state will go to polls on November 28 and counting of votes will be held on December 11.

According to MP BJP spokesperson Sarvesh Tiwari, Amit Shah would arrive in Shivpuri where he will pay respects at the memorial of 1857 mutiny hero Tatya Tope.

Shah will later address a convention of BJP workers in the Gwalior-Chambal division, Tiwari added.

The BJP chief will then proceed to neighbouring Guna to participate in a roadshow, Tiwari informed. 

Guna is the Lok Sabha constituency of senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

From Guna, Shah will go to Gwalior where he will pay tribute at the memorials of Rani Laximbai and Vijayaraje Scindia, popularly known as Rajmata of Gwalior.

He will later address a youth convention in Gwalior, Tiwari said. 

(With Agency Inputs) 

