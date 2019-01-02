BJP, Congress face off over 'Vande Mataram', Shivraj Singh Chouhan to sing national song at MP Secretariat with 109 BJP MLAs on January 7

Bhopal: After 'Vande Mataram' was not sung at Madhya Pradesh secretariat, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that all 109 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs will recite the song at the Secretariat in Bhopal on January 7, 2019, Monday.

Taking to Twitter Chauhan mentioned that the national song will be sung before the Assembly session starts on January 7, in the courtyard of Vallabh Bhavan at 10 am.

"I @ BJP4MP all legislators will sing Vande Mataram on the first day of January 7, 2019, Assembly session in the courtyard of 10:00 pm Vallabh Bhavan. All of you are welcome to join this campaign," he tweeted.

मैं और @BJP4MP के समस्त विधायक विधानसभा सत्र के पहले दिन 7 जनवरी, 2019 को प्रातः 10:00 बजे वल्लभ भवन के प्रांगण में वंदे मातरम् का गान करेंगे। इस मुहिम से जुड़ने हेतु आप सभी का स्वागत है। https://t.co/5h6W16NJSZ — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 2, 2019

Singing of the national song in the Mantralaya or secretariat on the first working day of every month has been the norm since the time of erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of the BJP.

However, the newly formed Congress government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath chose to not sing the national song on the first day of January. This triggered a massive debate between the two parties.

Speaking on the incident, Kamal Nath said that the order "has been put on hold". He added that a decision has been taken to implement the order in a new form. He also asked if those who don't recite the Vande Mataram are not patriots.

"The order to recite Vande Mataram in the Secretariat on the first day of the month has been put on hold. A decision has been taken to implement the order in a new form. Those who do not recite Vande Mataram are not patriots?" said the CM.