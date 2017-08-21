close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BJP sweeps Mira-Bhayandar municipal poll; bags 61 of 95 seats

In the 2012 polls, BJP won 32 and Sena had bagged 15 seats.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 22:10
BJP sweeps Mira-Bhayandar municipal poll; bags 61 of 95 seats

Mumbai: The BJP on Monday swept the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation election in adjoining Thane district, winning 61 of the 95 seats.

While BJP secured a clear majority in the poll, Shiv Sena, its bickering ally in the state government, managed to win just 22 seats.

The two parties had contested the polls independently.

The biggest loser was NCP which didn't get a single seat. In the 2012 poll, the party had won 26.

Congress won 10 seats, its tally coming down from 19 in 2012 elections.

MNS which won a seat last time, did not win any this time around.

In the 2012 polls, BJP won 32 and Sena had bagged 15 seats.

 

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) poll results 2017: As it happened
MUST READ
Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) poll results 2017: As it happened

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the results, saying it was a "Huge win for BJP."

"Now, development is certain. We will certainly live up to the expectations of people," he tweeted.

"Congratulations to leaders and karyakartas (workers) for spectacular win! I thank people of Mira-Bhayander for having faith in us! I assure speedy development," he said.

The election victory is because of wave of 'vishwas & vikas' created by PM Narendra Modi ji and team BJP's efforts!" he said.

The elections were held yesterday. There were 509 candidates in the fray for 95 seats.

The BJP was in power in the corporation in alliance with Shiv Sena.

With this result, the BJP has won second municipal body in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) after Panvel.

TAGS

Mira-Bhayandar municipal polBJPMBMC 2017Devendra FadnavisNarendra ModiCongress

From Zee News

First images of Mumbai’s famed Lord Ganesha idol &#039;Lalbaugcha Raja&#039; out
MaharashtraMumbai

First images of Mumbai’s famed Lord Ganesha idol 'Lalb...

Army to review Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit&#039;s suspension from service after examining Supreme Court order
India

Army to review Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit's suspen...

Partial phase of total solar eclipse mesmerizes people
Space

Partial phase of total solar eclipse mesmerizes people

T.T.V. Dhinakaran faction to meet Tamil Nadu Governor on Tuesday
Tamil NaduIndia

T.T.V. Dhinakaran faction to meet Tamil Nadu Governor on Tu...

Yellowstone Supervolcano threat looms over humankind, NASA vouches to protect us
Space

Yellowstone Supervolcano threat looms over humankind, NASA...

Disenfranchise &#039;Vande Mataram&#039; opponents: Shiv Sena
India

Disenfranchise 'Vande Mataram' opponents: Shiv Se...

Uttar Pradesh

Utkal Express to run tomorrow

Barcelona terror attack suspect shot dead by police
World

Barcelona terror attack suspect shot dead by police

IT Ministry writes to 9 more smartphone firms on data security
Technology

IT Ministry writes to 9 more smartphone firms on data secur...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video