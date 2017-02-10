Busted ISI spy racket in MP ran illegal phone exchanges for undercover work
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Police's anti-terrorist squad (ATS) has made some startling discovery after the arrests of 11 people in connection with the Pakistani espionage racket case from three major cities in the state.
The interrogation of the accused has revealed that the ISI-backed racket ran illegal telephone exchanges in cities like Guwalior, Bhopal and Jabalpur for collecting important defence secrets.
Their modus-operandi is to make calls to the Army by posing as Indian officials in order to collect intelligence like security movements and operations.
They used the Voice Over Internet Protocol Technique (VOIPT) to transmit key information to the enemy country. The internet calls are illegally changed into mobile and landline numbers, the investigators said.
A huge amount of cash was regularly deposited into their accounts through clandestine channels and the money is then used for undercover work.
Indian officials have also uncovered a nexus between some employees of telecom companies and the spying racket, whose reach, they believe, is not limited to Madhya Pradesh but beyond it.
The accused, who posed as call centre executives to hide identity, were held on charges of spying and under the Indian Telegraph Act.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos
Top Videos
-
-
MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
-
West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
-
Pakistan claims India building 'secret nuclear city', New Delhi says it's baseless