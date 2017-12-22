Caught on camera: Teacher gets back massage from student in government school

Damoh: A teacher in Madhya Pradesh has been caught on camera getting a back massage done from a student in a government school in Madiyado in Damoh.

Taking cognizance of the incident, minister of state for school education Deepak Joshi said that they have asked a report to be submitted on the incident.

"We have asked our district education officer to submit a report on the incident. The teacher will be suspended once we get the complete report," Joshi said.

As per a report, the teacher said that he was having pain in his body parts which is why he had asked the student to give him a massage. However, students have reportedly claimed that the teacher usually gets massages done and it is not a one-off thing that was caught on camera.

Students have also said that when they complained to their parents about the incident, the teacher used to beat them up.

The incident has yet again raised questions over the standard and seriousness with which students are taught in government schools.