student suicide

Class 10 student molested in Madhya Pradesh, commits suicide

Representational Image: PTI

Indore: A Class 10 student committed suicide after she was molested in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The girl, who hailed from Prajapat Nagar, on Thursday hung herself with a rope after leaving a suicide note in which she said she was molested by a youth, who even blackmailed her on the social media, police said.

According to her relatives, a complaint was registered against the youth but no action was taken against him. The accused had also leaked some of her pictures on WhatsApp due to which the girl took the extreme step.

Deputy Inspector General Harinarayan Chari Mishra told the media: "Omkar Singh Kushwaha, Sub Inspector of Dwarka Police Station, has been suspended and the case has been assigned to another officer for investigation."

student suicideteenage student suicideMadhya PradeshBhopalIndore

