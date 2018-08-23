हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COBRA

Cobra swallows 12 eggs, throws up 7 eggs in captivity; Video goes viral

A cringy video of a King Cobra that had swallowed 12 eggs, throwing up seven eggs after being held captive by a  snake catcher, has gone viral.

Cobra swallows 12 eggs, throws up 7 eggs in captivity; Video goes viral

Bhopal: A cringy video of a King Cobra that had swallowed 12 eggs, throwing up seven eggs after being held captive by a  snake catcher, has gone viral.

The incident took place in Rest House 2 of Sagar's Cantonment area in Madhya Pradesh. 

People of the locality were reportedly upset over a five-feet-long cobra constantly attacking a hen cage and swallowing eggs.

On Wednesday, the residents laid a trap and placed 19 eggs in the cage, frequented by the reptile. 

After swallowing 12 out of the 19 eggs, the cobra stomach swelled and it was unable to escape the cage.

Taking advantage of the situation, the residents called a snake catcher who then successfully managed to capture the reptile. 

Later, the snake catcher held the cobra upside down, upon which the reptile threw up seven eggs. 

The footage of the entire the incident, caught on mobile camera, has now gone viral.

Tags:
COBRAKing CobraSnakeegg

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close