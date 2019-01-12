Congress leader Pradeep Saxena dies during Surya Namaskar event in Madhya Pradesh

CHHINDWARA: Congress leader Pradeep Saxena died on Saturday while taking part in a Surya Namaskar event in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. Saxena died due to a heart attack.
Saxena was district vice-president of Congress party's Chhindwara unit. He was also a former chairman of the MP food and civil supplies corporation and a key party leader in the district.
He had closely worked with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The CM is a Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara. Condoling the death of the Congress leader, Kamal Nath recalled him as a man with strong leadership abilities.
- Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 12, 2019
Kamal Nath, who was in Delhi on Saturday, reportedly called Saxena's family members to extend his condolences. He will also reportedly head back to the state to attend his funeral.