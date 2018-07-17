हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Congress to finalise first list of candidates Madhya Pradesh assembly elections by August end

By the end of August, the selection of candidates will be finalised for these seats. However, the names are likely to be released later along with the rest of the lists.

Congress to finalise first list of candidates Madhya Pradesh assembly elections by August end

NEW DELHI: The Congress party will finalise its first list of candidates by the end of August for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections due this year. The first list will have the names of about 50 seats in which the Congress has been consistently performing poorly for the last 15 years. The party feels that by hastening the decision to come out with the list will give enough time to candidates to prepare for the elections.

By the end of August, the selection of candidates will be finalised for these seats. However, the names are likely to be released later along with the rest of the lists.

The party is also likely to make way for new and young faces instead of the old leaders for these seats to give a more aggressive approach to the poll campaigning. Not just for these seats, it is likely that more youngsters will be given a chance during the polls. Senior party leaders have said that those who have been losing elections in the past should make way for others and pass the baton to the young leaders.

As per a report in Zee Hindi, the alliance between the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party has almost been finalised. Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has reportedly had a series of discussions with BSP cheif Mayawati over the alliance. The BSP is keen on an alliance with the Congress at the national level which would help it in the Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections. 

Though the BSP is bargaining hard for the seats in the coalition, its seriousness towards the possible alliance can be assessed by the fact that she expelled the party national secretary for giving a statement against Rahul Gandhi

Mayawati on Tuesday issued a strong message to BSP members and asked them to not comment on possible tie-ups till an official announcement is made. She sacked Jai Prakash Singh for 'making personal remarks against leadership of rival parties.'

"In Uttar Pradesh & in other states as well, until an alliance with a party is announced, members of the Bahujan Samaj Party should refrain from speaking anything about alliance at any level," Mayawati was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Members should leave these matters to the party high command."

Tags:
CongressMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018BSP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close