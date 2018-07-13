हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kalpesh Yagnik

Dainik Bhaskar group editor Kalpesh Yagnik dies of heart attack in office

Kalpesh Yagnik was best known for his weekly column ''Assambhav Ke Virudh''. 

Image Credit: DB Corp

INDORE: Kalpesh Yagnik, the National Group Editor of the Dainik Bhaskar, passed away in Indore on Thursday. According to reports, 55-year-old Yagnik died due to a massive heart attack.

Yagnik was in his office when he suffered a massive heart attack around 10:00 pm on Thursday.

He was immediately taken to the city's Bombay Hospital but could not be revived.

Born on June 21, 1963, Yagnik joined Dainik Bhaskar in 1998.

Ahead of joining Dainik Bhaskar, he worked at Free Press Journal. 

He held a bachelor's degree in commerce. His last rites were performed at Mukti Dham crematorium around 11:00 am on Friday in the presence of close family members, relatives, friends and colleagues.

Several top politicians from the state and across the country have mourned his demise.

