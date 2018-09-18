Digvijay4CM trends on Twitter as Rahul Gandhi begins Congress poll campaign in MP, veteran leader distances himself

NEW DELHI: On a day when Congress chief Rahul Gandhi began the poll campaign for the party in Madhya Pradesh, the hashtag #Digvijaya4CM was one of the top trends on microblogging site Twitter.

Distancing himself from the trend, Digvijaya asserted that he has no ambitions of becoming the Chief Minister. "Whoever has started Digvijay4CM is not my well wisher. I have been CM MP for a decade and there is no question of my going back on my statement that I AM NOT A CM CANDIDATE. I am not someone who would say something and do something else," he claimed.

Many tweeted through the day that Digvijaya Singh is the only good choice for the CM candidate from the Congress.

I think It Will Be Pleasure To See Digvijay Singh Representing As CM Candidate Of Congress In MP #Digvijay4CM pic.twitter.com/9e0ttpJOCe — Sujata Karmakar (@SujataKarmakar_) September 17, 2018

Digvijay Singh is straightforward, and he can save Congress in MP. #Digvijay4CM pic.twitter.com/CENFwcwXst — Kajol Saxena (@kajol_saxena) September 17, 2018

Digvijay Singh is paying the price of being blunt and straightforward, his experience is the only thing which could save Congress in Madhya Pradesh. Abki bar Congress sarkar #Digvijay4CM pic.twitter.com/g1HmOs4qh0 — Soniyo (@soniyo_ve) September 17, 2018

Digvijay Singh is the only politician in the the state who deserve to be declare as chief minister. #Digvijay4CM pic.twitter.com/vJw6TfG8v5 — Karan Yadav (@karan8961) September 17, 2018

The hashtag started to trend when Rahul kickstarted the party's poll campaign in the state. Interestingly, Digvijaya was missing from the posters and cut-outs put up across Bhopal on Monday, leading to murmurs of a rift within the Congress. The massive cutouts included those of top leaders including Rahul, his mother Sonia Gandhi, Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia among others.

Rahul began the poll campaign by taking the blessings from 11 Hindu priests in the Lalgathi area and holding a roadshow in the poll-bound state. He was accorded a grand welcome at the airport by Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath and senior party leader and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia among others. Banners and posters describing Rahul as a 'Shiv bhakt' were put up across the city. Chants of 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad' were also heard on his arrival.

Thousands of Congressmen thronged the roadsides and jostled to catch a glimpse of their party chief, who set out in the bus along with senior party leaders.