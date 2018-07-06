हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh

Employee tied, whipped by petrol pump owner for being absent from work — Watch shocking video

In a shocking incident, an employee at a petrol pump was whipped by two people for not coming to work for several days. 

Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an employee at a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad was whipped by his employed for being absent from the work for several days. 

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the employee tied to a pillar while he gets whipped by two men, which includes the owner of the pump and his friend. 

Watch the shocking video here: 

The victim told the ANI that he met with an accident and hence couldn't go to work for five-six days. On Thursday, he returned to work after his owner called him up and asked him to come to pump. Upon his arrival, the victim's employer did not pay heed to his request and began abusing him with filthy curses. Later, he along with his friend tied him at the petrol pump and whipped him for remaining absent from the work. 

As per reports, both the accused have been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police. 

