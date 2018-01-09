Family ostracised in Madhya Pradesh for not hosting funeral feast

A family in a village in Madhya Pradesh has been ostracised for not hosting a funeral feast after performing the last rites of its head. The incident occurred in Nandana village of Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh.

The family is not being allowed to get their foodgrain processed or get water from the borewell. Even the teachers in school have refused to teach the children from that family.

The deceased’s son, Shivprasad, has complained about the same to the district collector and superintendent of police. However, he is yet to get any relief.

Shivprasad’s father Pratap Prajapati breathed his last on December 23, 2017, following which the family informed their relatives and villagers. He also told them that his father’s last wish was to not host any funeral feast after his cremation. Instead, his father wanted the money to be donated to some orphanage.

Hearing about the last wish of the deceased, the villagers and relatives got angry. They said they would not even attend the last rites in that condition.

The last rite was, however, conducted by the family and some close friends. There was commotion during the cremation and a panchayat of the community was also called to discuss the issue. The panchayat ruled in favour of isolating the family.

The upper collector of the district has, however, taken cognisance of the case and has assured to take required action.