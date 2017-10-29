Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Female prisoner escapes from Bhopal hospital

The officer was assigned to bring her back to the prison after the treatment but she managed to flee the hospital. 

Bhopal: A female prisoner who was admitted to a hospital here two days ago gave her lone jail guard the slip on Sunday, a media report said.

The officer was assigned to bring her back to the prison after the treatment but she managed to flee the hospital, ANI reported. The official has been suspended.

In October last year, eight SIMI activists had escaped from the Bhopal jail. They were later gunned down in an encounter.

The activists killed a head constable and fled the facility by scaling the high wall using a rope made from bed sheets.

