हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kamal Nath

Full list of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Cabinet

The ministers hwo took oath included two women legislators and an Independent. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers.

Full list of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath&#039;s Cabinet

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday expanded his council of ministers by inducting 28 MLAs. The ministers hwo took oath included two women legislators and an Independent. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers. All the ministers took oath in Hindi and they were accorded the Cabinet rank.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet
Kamal Nath - Chief Minister
Dr Govind Singh
Arif Aqueel
Bala Bachchan
Sajjan Singh Verma
Vijay Laxmi Sadho
Hukum Singh Karada
Tulsi Silawat
Prabhuram Chowdhary
Jaivardhan Singh
Sachin Yadav
Imarati Devi
Pradeep Jaiswal
Brijendra Singh Rathore
Lakhan Singh Yadav
Govind Rajput
Omkar Markam
Sukhdeo Panse
Harsh Yadav
Kamleshwar Patel
Lakhan Ghanghoriya
Tarun Bhanot
PC Sharma
Surendra Singh Baghel
Jitu Patwari
Umang Singhar
Pradyumn Singh Tomar
Mahendra Singh Sisodiya
Priyavrat Singh (Khilchipur)

The names of the ministers were reportedly finalised by state Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath, party's campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. The final decision on the names was taken by party president Rahul Gandhi.

Kamal Nath, who had taken oath as the 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17, had gone to Delhi last week for the discussions. He along with Scindia returned on Tuesday afternoon after meeting the party leadership.

The Congress returned to power in the state after a hiatus of 15 years. Though the Congress, with 114 seats, emerged as the single largest party in the 230-member Assembly, it failed to cross the halfway mark on its own and enlisted support of the BSP and the SP, which have won two seats and one, respectively.

Four Independent MLAs, who are Congress rebels, have also extended their support, taking the total number of MLAs on the Congress side to 121. The BJP had won 109 seats. The session of the newly elected Assembly is slated to begin from January 7. 

Tags:
Kamal NathCongressMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh CabinetMadhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion

Must Watch