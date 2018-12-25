Full list of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Cabinet

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday expanded his council of ministers by inducting 28 MLAs. The ministers hwo took oath included two women legislators and an Independent. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers. All the ministers took oath in Hindi and they were accorded the Cabinet rank.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Kamal Nath - Chief Minister Dr Govind Singh Arif Aqueel Bala Bachchan Sajjan Singh Verma Vijay Laxmi Sadho Hukum Singh Karada Tulsi Silawat Prabhuram Chowdhary Jaivardhan Singh Sachin Yadav Imarati Devi Pradeep Jaiswal Brijendra Singh Rathore Lakhan Singh Yadav Govind Rajput Omkar Markam Sukhdeo Panse Harsh Yadav Kamleshwar Patel Lakhan Ghanghoriya Tarun Bhanot PC Sharma Surendra Singh Baghel Jitu Patwari Umang Singhar Pradyumn Singh Tomar Mahendra Singh Sisodiya Priyavrat Singh (Khilchipur)

The names of the ministers were reportedly finalised by state Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath, party's campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. The final decision on the names was taken by party president Rahul Gandhi.

Kamal Nath, who had taken oath as the 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17, had gone to Delhi last week for the discussions. He along with Scindia returned on Tuesday afternoon after meeting the party leadership.

The Congress returned to power in the state after a hiatus of 15 years. Though the Congress, with 114 seats, emerged as the single largest party in the 230-member Assembly, it failed to cross the halfway mark on its own and enlisted support of the BSP and the SP, which have won two seats and one, respectively.

Four Independent MLAs, who are Congress rebels, have also extended their support, taking the total number of MLAs on the Congress side to 121. The BJP had won 109 seats. The session of the newly elected Assembly is slated to begin from January 7.