Gang of 7 involved in illegal arms manufacturing held
Indore: Police have claimed to have bust a gang, which is allegedly involved in illegal arms dealing and arrested seven persons in this connection from here today.
"Deepak Singh Sikligar, who manufactures arm illegally, and his associate Praveen Chowdhary have been arrested from Bhanwarkuan area on a tip off by an informer," Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Yusuf Qureshi said.
He said Sikligarh is a resident of neighbouring Dhar district, while Chowdhary belongs to Mhow near here.
On the basis of interrogation of Sikligar and Chowdhary, the police further arrested Kiran Dande, Ajay Jaiswal, Rahul Shukla, Deepak Mishra and Sardar Chouhan from different parts of the city, the senior official said.
Qureshi said police have recovered 11 country made revolvers and eight live cartridges from them.
"These people were involved in illegal arms dealing for a long time now. Investigations are on to further to delve into their network," the officer added.
