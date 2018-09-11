हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Russian roulette

Girl shoots self with gun while playing Russian roulette on WhatsApp video chat

A lethal game, Russian roulette involves a revolver with a single-loaded bullet. 

Representational Image

GWALIOR: In a bizarre incident, a 21-year-old girl killed herself while allegedly playing Russian roulette during an ongoing WhatsApp video chat with her friend.
 
The incident took place on Friday in Gwalior.

The daughter of a retired Madhya Pradesh police Subedar, the victim - Karishma Yadav - was on video chat with her friend Nazma who was reportedly travelling in a Delhi Metro coach.

A lethal game, Russian roulette involves a revolver with a single-loaded bullet. The player spins the cylinder, places the muzzle against his or her head, and then pulls the trigger.

Karishma, who was pretending to play Russian roulette with her father’s revolver, told Nazma that there's just one bullet in the chamber.

Despite protests from her friend, the victim went ahead with the game. 

Due to network disruptions, the video call got disconnected just as Karishma pulled the trigger and the bullet hit her head.

When Nazma called again and Karishma informed that she's been shot. The line went dead thereafter.

Karishma was later found lying in a pool of blood by her brother Shivam, who recently joined the Army. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

