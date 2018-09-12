In MP, 323 govt officers fail EC-conducted test to check proficiency in poll-related work

Bhopal: As many as 323 officers, including those at the level of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), who are likely to be deployed in poll duty in Madhya Pradesh, have "not done well" in a test conducted by the Election Commission (EC), officials said Wednesday.

Some of these officers are posted at crucial posts in key Assembly segments in the state capital Bhopal, neighboring Sehore, Hoshangabad, Raghogarh, Guna, Gwalior, Indore, and Chhatarpur, among others, they said.

Elections are scheduled to be held this year-end in 230 Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

Around 700 officers, three times the total number of the seats had taken the exam last month conducted by the Election Commission to check their proficiency in poll-related work, the officials said.

Of them, 323 have "not done well", they said, citing the report card.

Some of the officers are from Indian Administrative Service and from the State Civil Services and posted at Deputy Collector, SDM and Tehsildar among others, the officials said.

"It is a very serious issue. So many officers have failed the test. How can they ensure free and fair polls? The Election Commission must look into this," said RTI activist Ajay Dubey.

The Congress party has been raising the issue of alleged irregularities in voters list in Madhya Pradesh.

The Election Commission had some time ago issued the warning to former Shivpuri Collector Tarun Rathi for failing to review voters list in Kolaras Assembly constituency, where the by-election was held on February 24.

The list had names of over 5,500 dead voters and 1,900 multiple entries.