BJP

In poll-bound MP, Kamal Nath invites Rahul Gandhi to attend condolence meeting of OBC leader, BJP sees red

Bhopal: The BJP on Friday slammed the Congress for allegedly playing votebank politics after the opposition party's Madhya Pradesh president Kamal Nath invited Rahul Gandhi to attend a condolence meeting on the death anniversary of a senior OBC leader.

In the letter written on May 31, Kamal Nath invited Gandhi to Khargone district on June 26 on the death anniversary of Congress leader Subhash Yadav, who had been the state's deputy chief minister.
The letter has now gone viral on social media. "Being in campaign mode, this will be an important programme in the Nimad-Malwa region covering 61 assembly segments," Kamal Nath's letter reads.

In a statement, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said the Congress, by treating the condolence meeting as a means to draw votes, disrespected its departed leader's son Arun Yadav, a former MP Congress chief, and the Yadav community. But the Congress has defended the letter.

"Why is the letter creating heartache to the BJP. Kamal Nathji has not committed a sin by writing the letter to Rahulji and inviting him," MP Congress chief spokesman Manak Agrawal said. 

