Kamal Nath appointed MP Congress chief, Jyotiraditya Scindia named Chairman of Campaign Committee

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday appointed former Union minister Kamal Nath as President of its state unit in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. It has also named MP Jyotiraditya Scindia as the Chairman of the Campaign Committee. An MP from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath, has replaced Arun Yadav as the state Congress chief.

The party also appointed four Working Presidents - Bala Bachhan, Ramnivas Rawat, Jitu Patwari and Surender Choudhary in Madhya Pradesh. The appointments were made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The appointments come ahead of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held later this year, which the BJP has ruled for 15 years. The new office bearers will take over with immediate effect.

While the chief ministerial candidate for the elections has not been announced yet, the choice seems open with both Kamal Nath and Scindia in the race, a party leader said. Kamal Nath had recently said that there was no need for the party to declare its chief ministerial nominee. "The party will declare its face, only if needed," he had said.

The notification also thanked Arun Yadav for his contributions. "The party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Shri Arun Yadav, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as PCC President of Madhya Pradesh," the official note read.

Kamal Nath had earlier indicated at a change of leadership in Madhya Pradesh Congress. "Move is underway to restructure the party in the state by changing its leadership," he had said a few days back. AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh had also openly backed him to lead the party in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.