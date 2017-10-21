Labourer pulled out of borewell in Madhya Pradesh

Bhind: A 22-year-old labourer was on Saturday pulled out from an abandoned uncovered borewell in which he fell accidentally at Phoop area here, police said.

Kailash Gosai, hailing from Rajasthan, fell in more than 300 feet deep borewell and after slipping down to around 100 feet, got stuck, Phoop Police Station Inspector Vijay Singh Tomar said.

He said that as soon we got to know about it, police, revenue officials and rescue teams reached the spot and after more than four hours of labour, Gosai was rescued with the help of a rope, which he tied around his chest.

The labourer was talking over his mobile phone when he fell into the borewell hole at the agriculture field of one Ramashanker Sharma. Gosai was engaged in digging of another borewell near the mishap site, he added.

During rescue operation, we pumped in oxygen in the hole and made available energy drinks to Gosai down below, he added.

Asked whether police is going to book Sharma for leaving the abandoned borewell open, Tomar said that nobody has lodged a complaint with them.

"Our priority was first to save life," he added

However, the inspector said that investigations are underway in the case.