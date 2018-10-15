हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shiv Sena

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: Shiv Sena releases first list of candidates

The state will go to polls on November 28 and counting of votes will be held on December 11.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: Shiv Sena releases first list of candidates

Bhopal: The Shiv Sena has released the first list of candidates for upcoming Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections, scheduled to be held on November 2018.

The party has announced the names of 21 candidates who will contest in the upcoming polls.

Shiv Sena, a former ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently in power in the state and the Centre, has been up in arms against its attitude towards Ram Temple. 

Asking to cut down its rhetoric on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and instead bring an ordinance on the same, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, ''We demand that like you (Centre) made a law on Triple Talaq and brought an amendment in SC/ST Act, bring an ordinance for Ram temple in Ayodhya. There's majority in Lok Sabha and state assembly and we have our President to sign ordinance. So instead of talking, bring the ordinance."

Meanwhile, the Congress said it is exploring partners for any possible parties. Scindia, who is spearheading the Congress campaign in Madhya Pradesh, also said the entire state leadership and party cadre was "working cohesively" to chart out the party's plan to dislodge the BJP government after "14 years of misrule". His statement comes amid Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP's) decision to fight alone in the elections.

The state will go to polls on November 28 and counting of votes will be held on December 11.

Tags:
Shiv Senaassembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsMadhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close