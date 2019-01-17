हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar shot dead in Mandsaur

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Madhya Pradesh was on Thursday shot dead in Mandsaur's Nai Abaadi. Identified as Prahlad Bandhwar, the BJP leader was the president of Mandsaur Municipal Corporation. 

Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar shot dead in Mandsaur

Bhopal: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Madhya Pradesh was on Thursday shot dead in Mandsaur's Nai Abaadi. Identified as Prahlad Bandhwar, the BJP leader was the president of Mandsaur Municipal Corporation.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

"We have got a name, the police is searching for him. A police team has gone for the same. They had a land dispute," SL Borsi, SHO Kotwali police station, Mandsaur, said.

