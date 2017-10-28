Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA's husband beats up toll plaza employee

In yet another disturbing video, the husband of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sangeeta Charel was seen allegedly thrashing a toll plaza employee.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 28, 2017, 14:56 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Ratlam: In yet another disturbing video, the husband of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sangeeta Charel was seen allegedly thrashing a toll plaza employee.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district.

The CCTV footage revealed that the accused Vijay Charel and his aides barged into the toll plaza and started beating up the staff.

The brutality surfaced on Friday, after news agency ANI posted a CCTV footage captured by a camera installed at the toll plaza.

Sangeeta is an MLA from Ratlam district’s Sailana constituency.

As per media reports, the incident took place on Thursday night after Charel tried to cross the toll plaza without paying the tax.

