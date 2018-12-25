Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath expands Cabinet, 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday expanded his Cabinet with 28 MLAs being inducted into his team. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Two women MLAs Vijayalaxmi Sadho and Imarti Devi were also among those who were sworn in as ministers.

Madhya Pradesh: Jaivardhan Singh, son of Digvijaya Singh takes oath as minister in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/R9jz5BiQiQ — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2018

Sajjan Singh Verma, Hukum Singh Karada, Govind Singh Rajput, Bala Bachchan, Arif Akil, Pradeep Jayaswal were among those sworn in as ministers. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan also took the oath of office on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh: Vijayalaxmi Sadho, Sajjan Singh Verma and Hukum Singh Karada take oath as ministers in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/nrSYa4cYBk — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2018

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kamal Nath had taken oath as the chief minister on December 17. The Congress had won the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, defeating the BJP in a nail-biting contest. The Congress returned to power in the state after a hiatus of 15 years.