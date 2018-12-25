हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath expands Cabinet, 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

Two women MLAs Vijayalaxmi Sadho and Imarti Devi were also among those who were sworn in as ministers. 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday expanded his Cabinet with 28 MLAs being inducted into his team. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Two women MLAs Vijayalaxmi Sadho and Imarti Devi were also among those who were sworn in as ministers. 

Sajjan Singh Verma, Hukum Singh Karada, Govind Singh Rajput, Bala Bachchan, Arif Akil, Pradeep Jayaswal were among those sworn in as ministers. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan also took the oath of office on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kamal Nath had taken oath as the chief minister on December 17. The Congress had won the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, defeating the BJP in a nail-biting contest. The Congress returned to power in the state after a hiatus of 15 years. 

