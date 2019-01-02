हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MP Police

Madhya Pradesh cops to get weekly off with immediate effect

Fulfilling its pre-poll promise, Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government announced that all state police personnel will get a weekly-off with immediate effect. 

Representational image

BHOPAL: Fulfilling its pre-poll promise, Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government announced that all state police personnel will get a weekly-off with immediate effect. 

A circular, issued Tuesday by Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police Rishi Kumar Shukla, states that the weekly off is applicable for all personnel posted at police stations as well as in special armed force units deployed in the districts.

Currently, cops do not get any weekly-offs and only entitled for annual leaves which included sick leave, casual leaves and earned leaves.

 

The final decision was taken after the Chief Minister Nath's meeting with senior police officials on December 19.

During the run-up to the elections, the Congress in its manifesto had announced the implementation of weekly offs along with farm loan waivers. 

