Madhya Pradesh: Drunken man bites snake to death, survives

MORENA: A heavily drunk man bit a snake at his farm here and killed the reptile. Doctors who treated the man said the snake was a venomous one and he was lucky to have survived.

The incident happened yesterday at Pacher village in Sabalpur tehsil, some 40 kilometres from here, they added.

Doctor Raghvendra Yadav of the district hospital told PTI that Jalim Singh Kushwaha (34), who was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state, was discharged today after treatment.

Villagers said that Kushwaha saw a black-coloured snake at his farm and, in his stupor, bit the snake. It died a little while later, they added.

Yadav added that Kushwaha might have panicked and lost consciousness after he realised that he had bit a snake.

"It was venomous and if it had retaliated or if any portion of its venom had entered his bloodtsream, it could have been fatal for Kushwaha," Yadav said.