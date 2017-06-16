close
Madhya Pradesh farmers block national highways, press for loan waiver

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh blocked the national highways passing through the state on Friday to press for loan waiver and remunerative prices for farm produce.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 13:37

Bhopal: Farmers in Madhya Pradesh blocked the national highways passing through the state on Friday to press for loan waiver and remunerative prices for farm produce.

The blockade, that began at 12 p.m., would continue till 3 p.m. However, ambulances would not be stopped.

The Congress and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have extended support to the blockade. 

Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh National Convener Shivkumar Sharma told reporters on Friday that the "agitation would be peaceful".

Heavy deployment of police force is in place to prevent any untoward incident. 

Madhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh farmersLoan waiverRashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh

