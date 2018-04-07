Man throws ink at Patidar leader Hardik Patel in Ujjain

UJJAIN: A man threw ink at Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Saturday afternoon. The accused was immediately apprehended by authorities. The 24-year-old leader, who in the state for a three-day visit, had stopped for at a hotel for address a press conference.

Patel has just stepped out of the car, when the accused, Milind Gurjar, threw ink at him. Patel's supporters caught hold of the accused and later handed him over to the police.

"The man has been arrested and is being questioned. He has admitted that he threw ink as he was annoyed that Patel was allegedly fooling the Gurjar and Patidar communities for his own interest," OP Ahir, in-charge of the Nankheda police station, told PTI.

Eyewitnesses alleged that Gurjar was beaten up by Patel's supporters, before he was handed over to the police.

Patel later addressed the press conference and attacked the BJP-led NDA government for being "anti-farmers".

The Patidar leader, who's been vocal against the BJP-led Centre, earlier said that Congress would have got an absolute majority in Gujrat had he met Rahul Gandhi.

He also announced earlier that he will not contest Lok Sabha elections in 2019, despite attaining the eligibility age of 25 years.

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader on Friday has approached the Gujarat High Court against a lower court decision rejecting his discharge application in a sedition case filed against him by the crime branch of Ahmedabad police in 2015, reported news agency PTI.

A case of sedition was registered against Patel and others by the crime branch following violence during an agitation in August, 2015 demanding OBC reservation benefits for the Patidar community.

He has been accused of inciting violence with intention to dislodge the government after a rally addressed by him turned violent in August 2015. At least 13 people had died in the violence.

The Patidar leader earlier attended several programmes at Neemuch and Mandsaur. He is scheduled to arrive at Bhopal tonight, from where he is expected to proceed to Garhakota in Sagar district to participate in a farmers' rally

With agency inputs