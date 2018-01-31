Watch: Masked man points gun at child, loots couple at ATM in Indore

BHOPAL: A masked man in Indore looted money from a couple after holding their child at gunpoint.

The incident took place on December 24 at around at 8:30 pm in an ATM of Punjab National Bank.

#WATCH Masked man looted money from a couple while holding their child at gunpoint at Punjab National Bank ATM in Indore at 8:30 pm on January 24 (CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/I1DoeN3w1Q — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

The masked man is seen pointing his gun to towards the man, who then hands over a sum of money to him from his wallet.

Following this, the masked man pointed his gun at the kid who was standing with his mother.

The man was then seen withdrawing cash from the ATM and giving it away to the masked man.

"A masked man came in and aimed a gun at me, demanding money. When I refused, he aimed his gun at my child. I entered incorrect PIN hoping someone would come but it didn't happen. I was left with no choice. I later lodged FIR," the man said.

Vivek Singh, SP West Indore, said, "We have rounded up 5-6 people. The man had a mask on his face so it will take some time to identify him."