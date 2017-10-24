MP: BJP leader takes picture of a woman defecating in open, booked

Guna: A local BJP leader has been booked for allegedly taking picture of a woman defecating in the open in Madhya Pradesh.

According to ANI, the shameful incident took place in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The man in question has been identified as Pradeep Bhatt, the divisional president of the ruling BJP.

According to the police complaint filed by the victim, Bhatt had allegedly taken photographs of the woman and was harassing her while she was defecating.

The woman who filed the police complaint against Bhatt is also a prime witness in a case of assault filed against the BJP leader by another woman earlier.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case under Section 354c, and 294 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Bhatt.

It is to be noted that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre continues to push the 'Clean India' campaign at various platforms and encourages people to build more and more toilets to save thousands of Indian women from embarrassment of defecating in the open.

PM Modi had recently praised the Uttar Pradesh Government for converting toilets into 'izzat ghar' and linking them with dignity of women.