MP Boards results 2018 for Classes 10 and 12 expected on May 15 at mpbse.nic.in

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the results of Classes 10 and 12 anytime between May 15 and May 20 on it's official website mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board exams for Class 10 were held from March 5 to March 31, while that of Class 12 from March 1 to April 3.

In order to check the MP Board Results, candidates need to follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website mpbse.nic.in

2. Click on the results displayed on screen

3. Enter your roll number / hall ticket details and other required info

4. Click on submit button

5. The results will be displayed on screen

Candidates are adviced to take a printout of the results for future reference.

Nearly 20,00,000 students, including 7,69,000 Class 12 students and 11,48,000 Class 10 students appeared for the exam, which were held in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm.

Earlier, reports of leaks of Class 12th chemistry paper emergered along with the CBSE board paper leak case. The education board, however, dismissed all allegations.

Inorder to check the rampant cheating in examinations, the MP board introduced several stern measures which included imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of Rs 5,000.

Students were also asked to leave thier shoes outside, while girls had to take off their jewellery at centres marked as sensitive. Teachers and invigilators were also barred from using mobile phones and other electronic devices.