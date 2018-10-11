MP: Bodies of 5 siblings recovered from well, parents missing

Barwani: Bodies of 5 children were recovered from a well in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district.

The minors – all boys aged between three to seven years – are siblings, said the police.

The father of the children had two wives and lived in Barwani's Chikhli village.

“Bhatar Singh, the father of the children, had two marriages. The man and both the wives are missing,” said the police.

The 40-year-old man had four children with his first wife Sundari Bai (36), and one with the second wife Anita Bai (30).

A police team fished out the bodies from the water with the help of villagers and sent them for postmortem, said Kalesh.

“We have sent the bodies for postmortem and two search teams for the missing parents,” added police.