हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

MP bypoll result: List of winning candidates in Mungaoli, Kolaras

The counting for Kolaras and Mungaoli Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh is underway and the winners will be declared soon. The main contest in both Kolaras and Mungaoli is between the ruling BJP and Congress. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 28, 2018, 19:06 PM IST
Comments |
MP bypoll result: List of winning candidates in Mungaoli, Kolaras
Image Courtesy: PTI

The counting for Kolaras and Mungaoli Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh is underway and the winners will be declared soon. The main contest in both Kolaras and Mungaoli is between the ruling BJP and Congress. 

Bijepur Bypolls Results 2018 Live Streaming: Catch the latest counting trends on Zee Kalinga

Meanwhile, Congress candidates are leading in both Kolaras and Mungaoli Assembly constituencies. 

Catch the Live updates on Madhya Pradesh bypoll result here 

Here is the list of leading/winning candidates:

Madhya Pradesh:

- Congress' Bijendra Singh Yadav wins Mungaoli seat by defeating BJP candidate Sahab Yadav by more than two thousand votes. He wins Mungaoli seat by 2124 votes. He has got 70808 votes, while BJP candidate Sahab Yadav has got 68684 votes.

- Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav is leading in Kolaras.

Kolaras and Mungaoli went to polls on February 24 and recorded a turnout of 70.4% and 77.05% respectively. 

Catch Live updates on Odisha bypoll results here

In Mungaoli 13 candidates are in the fray but the main battle is between Congress nominee Brijendra Singh Yadav and BJP's Bai Sahab Yadav. Congress' Mahendra Singh Yadav and BJP's Devendra Jain are among the 22 candidates trying their luck in Kolaras.

Check the winning candidates of Odisha's Bijepur bypoll results here

The bypolls, held on February 24, were necessitated due to the death of Congress's MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras).
A total of 13 candidates are in the fray in Mungaoli while 22 candidates are contesting in Kolaras.

Kolaras Bypoll Results 2018 - List of Candidates    
Candidate Party No. of Votes
DEVENDRA KUMAR JAIN PATTEWALE Bharatiya Janata Party 9648
MAHENDRA-RAMSINGH YADAV KHATORA Indian National Congress 10928
DASHRATH SINGH YADAV Jai Lok Party 282
AFZAL SHAH Independent 39
IMRAN KHAN Independent 41
DEVENDRA Independent 60
DEVENDRA (Auto Rickshaw) Independent 38
DEVENDRA SINGH YADAV Independent 43
DAUJA RAM JATAV Independent 33
PAVAN KUMAR Independent 44
MANOJ KUMAR JATAV (SURYAWANSHI) Independent 36
MAHENDRA SINGH YADAV Independent 60
MAHENDRA SINGH YADAV(Water Melon) Independent 103
MAHENDRA SINGH YADAV DADA Independent 234
MAHENDRA SINGH YADAV(Bangles) Independent 50
MAHENDRA SINGH YADAV DADA(Ring) Independent 373
MUKESH RAJORIYA (JATAV) Independent 221
RAM SAHAY YADAV Independent 161
LAKHPAT SINGH Independent 41
VANVARI LAL JATAV Independent 63
SHANKAR SINGH JATAV Independent 39
HARIOM KEWAT (MANJHI) Independent 75
NOTA NOTA 118
Mungaoli Bypoll Results 2018 - List of Candidates    
Candidate Party No. of Votes
BAI SAHAB RAO DESHRAJ SINGH YADAV Bharatiya Janata Party 13365
BRAJENDRA SINGH YADAV Indian National Congress 14940
UDHAM SINGH KUSHWAH Mahanwadi Party 302
PRAVEEN LODHI Pichhara Samaj Party United 56
RAJKUMAR NARWARIYA Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party 31
AKALVATI AHIRWAR Independent 33
ANARAT SINGH AHIRWAR Independent 39
ABHAY SINGH Independent 45
ASHISH ANAND PALIWAL Independent 72
JAGDISH Independent 53
LALARAM TADAIYA Independent 199
MO. SALIM Independent 139
SAVITRI LODHI Independent 332
NOTA NOTA 553
  Total 30159
Tags:
MP Bypoll Results 2018KolarasMungaoliKolaras bypoll resultsbypoll resultsMungaoli bypoll Results 2018Kolaras bypoll Results 2018MP bypoll
Next
Story

Madhya Pradesh's Kolaras, Mungaoli bypoll results 2018: Live Streaming

Trending