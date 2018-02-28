MP bypoll result: List of winning candidates in Mungaoli, Kolaras

The counting for Kolaras and Mungaoli Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh is underway and the winners will be declared soon. The main contest in both Kolaras and Mungaoli is between the ruling BJP and Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress candidates are leading in both Kolaras and Mungaoli Assembly constituencies.

Here is the list of leading/winning candidates:

Madhya Pradesh:

- Congress' Bijendra Singh Yadav wins Mungaoli seat by defeating BJP candidate Sahab Yadav by more than two thousand votes. He wins Mungaoli seat by 2124 votes. He has got 70808 votes, while BJP candidate Sahab Yadav has got 68684 votes.

- Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav is leading in Kolaras.

Kolaras and Mungaoli went to polls on February 24 and recorded a turnout of 70.4% and 77.05% respectively.

In Mungaoli 13 candidates are in the fray but the main battle is between Congress nominee Brijendra Singh Yadav and BJP's Bai Sahab Yadav. Congress' Mahendra Singh Yadav and BJP's Devendra Jain are among the 22 candidates trying their luck in Kolaras.

The bypolls, held on February 24, were necessitated due to the death of Congress's MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras).

A total of 13 candidates are in the fray in Mungaoli while 22 candidates are contesting in Kolaras.

Kolaras Bypoll Results 2018 - List of Candidates Candidate Party No. of Votes DEVENDRA KUMAR JAIN PATTEWALE Bharatiya Janata Party 9648 MAHENDRA-RAMSINGH YADAV KHATORA Indian National Congress 10928 DASHRATH SINGH YADAV Jai Lok Party 282 AFZAL SHAH Independent 39 IMRAN KHAN Independent 41 DEVENDRA Independent 60 DEVENDRA (Auto Rickshaw) Independent 38 DEVENDRA SINGH YADAV Independent 43 DAUJA RAM JATAV Independent 33 PAVAN KUMAR Independent 44 MANOJ KUMAR JATAV (SURYAWANSHI) Independent 36 MAHENDRA SINGH YADAV Independent 60 MAHENDRA SINGH YADAV(Water Melon) Independent 103 MAHENDRA SINGH YADAV DADA Independent 234 MAHENDRA SINGH YADAV(Bangles) Independent 50 MAHENDRA SINGH YADAV DADA(Ring) Independent 373 MUKESH RAJORIYA (JATAV) Independent 221 RAM SAHAY YADAV Independent 161 LAKHPAT SINGH Independent 41 VANVARI LAL JATAV Independent 63 SHANKAR SINGH JATAV Independent 39 HARIOM KEWAT (MANJHI) Independent 75 NOTA NOTA 118