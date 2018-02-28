MP bypoll result: List of winning candidates in Mungaoli, Kolaras
The counting for Kolaras and Mungaoli Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh is underway and the winners will be declared soon. The main contest in both Kolaras and Mungaoli is between the ruling BJP and Congress.
The counting for Kolaras and Mungaoli Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh is underway and the winners will be declared soon. The main contest in both Kolaras and Mungaoli is between the ruling BJP and Congress.
Bijepur Bypolls Results 2018 Live Streaming: Catch the latest counting trends on Zee Kalinga
Meanwhile, Congress candidates are leading in both Kolaras and Mungaoli Assembly constituencies.
Catch the Live updates on Madhya Pradesh bypoll result here
Here is the list of leading/winning candidates:
Madhya Pradesh:
- Congress' Bijendra Singh Yadav wins Mungaoli seat by defeating BJP candidate Sahab Yadav by more than two thousand votes. He wins Mungaoli seat by 2124 votes. He has got 70808 votes, while BJP candidate Sahab Yadav has got 68684 votes.
- Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav is leading in Kolaras.
Kolaras and Mungaoli went to polls on February 24 and recorded a turnout of 70.4% and 77.05% respectively.
Catch Live updates on Odisha bypoll results here
In Mungaoli 13 candidates are in the fray but the main battle is between Congress nominee Brijendra Singh Yadav and BJP's Bai Sahab Yadav. Congress' Mahendra Singh Yadav and BJP's Devendra Jain are among the 22 candidates trying their luck in Kolaras.
Check the winning candidates of Odisha's Bijepur bypoll results here
The bypolls, held on February 24, were necessitated due to the death of Congress's MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras).
A total of 13 candidates are in the fray in Mungaoli while 22 candidates are contesting in Kolaras.
|Kolaras Bypoll Results 2018 - List of Candidates
|Candidate
|Party
|No. of Votes
|DEVENDRA KUMAR JAIN PATTEWALE
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|9648
|MAHENDRA-RAMSINGH YADAV KHATORA
|Indian National Congress
|10928
|DASHRATH SINGH YADAV
|Jai Lok Party
|282
|AFZAL SHAH
|Independent
|39
|IMRAN KHAN
|Independent
|41
|DEVENDRA
|Independent
|60
|DEVENDRA (Auto Rickshaw)
|Independent
|38
|DEVENDRA SINGH YADAV
|Independent
|43
|DAUJA RAM JATAV
|Independent
|33
|PAVAN KUMAR
|Independent
|44
|MANOJ KUMAR JATAV (SURYAWANSHI)
|Independent
|36
|MAHENDRA SINGH YADAV
|Independent
|60
|MAHENDRA SINGH YADAV(Water Melon)
|Independent
|103
|MAHENDRA SINGH YADAV DADA
|Independent
|234
|MAHENDRA SINGH YADAV(Bangles)
|Independent
|50
|MAHENDRA SINGH YADAV DADA(Ring)
|Independent
|373
|MUKESH RAJORIYA (JATAV)
|Independent
|221
|RAM SAHAY YADAV
|Independent
|161
|LAKHPAT SINGH
|Independent
|41
|VANVARI LAL JATAV
|Independent
|63
|SHANKAR SINGH JATAV
|Independent
|39
|HARIOM KEWAT (MANJHI)
|Independent
|75
|NOTA
|NOTA
|118
|Mungaoli Bypoll Results 2018 - List of Candidates
|Candidate
|Party
|No. of Votes
|BAI SAHAB RAO DESHRAJ SINGH YADAV
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|13365
|BRAJENDRA SINGH YADAV
|Indian National Congress
|14940
|UDHAM SINGH KUSHWAH
|Mahanwadi Party
|302
|PRAVEEN LODHI
|Pichhara Samaj Party United
|56
|RAJKUMAR NARWARIYA
|Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party
|31
|AKALVATI AHIRWAR
|Independent
|33
|ANARAT SINGH AHIRWAR
|Independent
|39
|ABHAY SINGH
|Independent
|45
|ASHISH ANAND PALIWAL
|Independent
|72
|JAGDISH
|Independent
|53
|LALARAM TADAIYA
|Independent
|199
|MO. SALIM
|Independent
|139
|SAVITRI LODHI
|Independent
|332
|NOTA
|NOTA
|553
|Total
|30159