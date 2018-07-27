हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slips and falls on stairs of dais, unhurt

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was coming down from the dais when he slipped.

Image Credit: Twitter

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is BJP's main face in the state and extremely popular, had an accidental slip while addressing a event in Chhatarpur on Thursday.

According to reports, the Chief Minister slipped from the stairs of the stage after addressing a rally in Chhatarpur and fell down.

The BJP escaped unhurt and did not receive any injury.

Chouhan had earlier reached Chhatarpur from Panna on the second day of his "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" in the Bundelkhand region of the state.

After addressing several rallies on the way, he had reached the Chandla constituency in Chhatarpur district. 

After concluding his speech there, Chouhan was coming down from dais when he slipped.

The BJP leader's security personnel escorting him and several party workers immediately rushed to his help.

Chhatarpur District Magistrate Ramesh Bhandari later said that the Chief Minister, by mistake, skipped a step on the stairs, due to which he lost his balance and slipped.

On Wednesday, he visited Damoh and Panna districts.

