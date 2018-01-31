MP govt sends 30 farmers for international tours, Congress alleges foul play

BHOPAL: Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government is all set to send 30 farmers for a study tour to New Zealand and Australia.

The MP government on Wednesday announced that 30 farmers were elected for international study tours.

“For the tour to South Africa online applications have been floated but we have only received 18 applications,” said state Horticulture Minister SP Meena, further adding, “Farmers greatly benefit from such programs.”

However, Congress has alleged that the list includes names of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers and their relatives.

Alleging foul play, Congress spokesperson KK Mishra says, "These people are going on foreign tour using funds for farmers. What is Chief Minister doing?"

Madhya Pradesh has been hit with the agrarian crisis in recent years.

With state Assembly elections due in 2018, farmer issues are likely to be a core part of both upcoming Union Budget and the BJP's political campaign.

In order to gain farmer votes and trust, the Centre has launched several schemes including loan waivers.