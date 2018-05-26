MP shocker: Pregnant woman dies due to lack of oxygen in hospital ambulance

BHOPAL: A pregnant woman in Madhya Pradesh died on Saturday after the ambulance she was travelling in ran out of oxygen. Rukmani Rajput was declared dead by the doctors on being reaching the hospital.

According to her relatives, had there been enough oxygen supply in the ambulance, the woman would have been alive. The police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation.

The woman was initially taken to Samshabad hospital for a check-up. However, her health condition deteriorated and she was then referred to Vidisha Zilla Hospital.

While Rukmini was being taken to the Zilla hospital, she died due to lack of oxygen in the ambulance. Her relatives alleged that the ambulance was not properly equipped with ample amount of oxygen. They further said that even at the hospital there was lack of availability of oxygen.

The deceased woman is a mother of two children. She got married four years ago. She is also survived by her husband, Ajay Pal Singh and mother-in-law, Mohan Bai.

As per a doctor at the Zilla hospital, Rukmini was brought dead. The police, on the other hand, said they will reach a conclusion only after the post-mortem.