MP shocker: Young couple thrashed, stripped, forced to drink urine for marrying against family's wishes

BHOPAL: A young couple was allegedly assaulted and forced to drink urine by the family members of a tribal woman for marrying against their wishes in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajjpur district, said reports on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Hardaspur village, 25 km from the Alirajpur district headquarters, on July 25.

Giving more information about the incident, Ambua Police Station in-charge Vikas Kapis said the 19-year-old woman got married to a 21-year-old man from the same village against her parents' wishes in May this year.

Since the woman's family was opposed to their marriage, the matter went to the 'jaat panchayat', which ordered the man's family to pay Rs 70,000 to the woman's family as compensation and resolved the issue.

The couple then left for Gujarat in search of a job.

The couple returned last week and stayed at the house of the husband's uncle.

''After getting to know about their presence, the woman's family members went to the house at 4 am on July 25 and forced the couple to go with them at the gunpoint,'' the police officer said.

They allegedly tied the man to a pole and thrashed him up. The woman was also half-stripped, her hair was cut and she too was beaten, Kapis said.

As if it was not enough, the accused allegedly forced the couple to drink urine, the police officer said.

While letting them go, the accused allegedly told the woman that this was a revenge for "hurting the family's pride".

The couple then approached the police and narrated their ordeal to them. They also filed a police complaint against the woman's father, her two uncles and three others.

District Superintendent of Police Vipul Shrivastava said that two accused have been arrested while the search for the other accused is on.