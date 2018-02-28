Mungaoli byelection 2018: Counting to begin, results expected soon

Bhopal: All eyes are set on Mungaoli bypoll results, counting of which is set to begin shortly. The results are expected by noon on Wednesday. A clear trend will emerge within an hour of counting of votes. The counting of votes will start at 8 am, an Election Commission official.

Apart from Mungaoli constituency, results of Kolaras bypoll will also be declared on Wednesday. Bypolls to Kolaras and Mungaoli Assembly constituencies were held on Saturday, February 24. The voter turnout was recorded at 77% and 70% respectively.

The results of the two Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, which is being viewed as a prestige battle for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, will also set the tone Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly seats have seen high-voltage campaigns from the ruling BJP and the Congress that's keen on retaining the two seats.

During the polling on Saturday, minor clashes between political workers were reported from some areas, an Election Commission official said.

While Ashoknagar district collector KVS Choudary said 77.05% polling was recorded in Mungaoli, Shivpuri collector Tarun Rathi told PTI that the turn-out in Kolaras was 70.4%.

The outcome of the two by-elections is being watched keenly as a possible pointer to people’s mood ahead of the Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state, due later this year.

The Congress has fielded Mahendra Singh Yadav from Kolaras and Brijendra Singh Yadav from Mungaoli, while the BJP has fielded Baisahab Yadav from Mungaoli and Devendra Jain from Kolaras.

Overall, 13 candidates are in the fray in Mungaoli and 22 in Kolaras.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of Congress’s Mungaoli MLA Mahendra Singh Kalukheda and Kolaras MLA Ram Singh Yadav.

Both seats are in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Both MP Chief Minister Chouhan and Scindia have led hectic campaigns for their parties in these bypolls.

Earlier this month, Chouhan announced a few sops for farmers to blunt the Congress criticism over farm unrest.

In a first, the BJP also deployed Yashodhara Raje Scindia, minister for sports and youth welfare in the Shivraj cabinet, and Jyotiraditya’s aunt, to the campaign, in a departure from the Scindia dynasty’s tradition of not directly campaigning against each other.