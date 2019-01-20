हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh

Murders taking place in MP after Congress came to power: Shivraj Singh Chouhan after death of BJP leaders

Suspecting a larger conspiracy behind the murder of the BJP leader in Mandsaur, he demanded a CBI inquiry.

New Delhi: Soon after another BJP leader was killed in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan blamed the Congress-led state government of not taking the matter seriously. He added that murders are taking place since the Congress came to power.

Citing the killings of three BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Chouhan said, "Congress used to talk of change but what change is this? Murders have started here, there was one in Indore, then in Mandsaur where a BJP leader was killed, another BJP leader killed in Barwani. Criminals are fearless today. Law and order collapsed."

Suspecting a larger conspiracy behind the murder of the BJP leader in Mandsaur, he demanded a CBI inquiry. The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh also warned the government and said if the latter fail to stop such incidents, the BJP will come out on streets.

"Govt is taking this lightly. There seems to be a larger conspiracy behind this (BJP leader killed in Mandsaur). I demand a CBI inquiry. BJP leader was killed in Barwani, I warn the govt that they stop such incidents otherwise BJP will come out on streets," Chouhan said.

His reaction comes barely hours after senior BJP leader Manoj Thackeray from Balwadi was found dead in a field on Sunday morning. He had gone for a morning walk. A blood-stained rock was spotted from the crime site following which police are speculating that Thackeray was killed with that rock.

Another BJP leader named Prahlad Bandhwar was shot dead in Mandsaur's Nai Abaadi on Thursday. The BJP leader was also the president of Mandsaur Municipal Corporation.

Madhya PradeshShivraj Singh ChouhanBJP leaders death

