No arrests without investigation under SC/ST Act in MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh government will soon issue a directive to ensure that the amended SC/ST Act is not misused in the state, said state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"The misuse of the (amended) SC/ST Act will not be allowed in MP. Only after a thorough probe, a case will be registered under it. To this end, a directive will be issued shortly," said Chouhan in Chhindwara.

Alleging that Congress had levelled false allegations against him, Chouhan said, “Rajneeti vichaaron ke aadhaar par hoti hai, maine kabhi kisi ko lanchit nahi kiya. Congress kis disha mein rajneeti ko le jana chahti hai? MP shanti ka taapu raha hai. (Politics is based on ideologies. I never slapped false allegations against others. What political direction is Congress taking? MP has been a believer of peace.)"

Chouhan's comments came after several people Thursday took to streets to protest against the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill 2018 which was passed by Parliament in August.

On September 6, at least 35 outfits linked to the upper caste communities, objecting against the recent amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, carried a nationwide bandh.

Chouhan has also been targeted by some elements from these groups. On September 2, an organisation opposing these amendments had created ruckus at his public rally in the state's Sidhi district.

Speaking about Congress leader Digvijay Singh Wednesday filing a case against him in a Bhopal court in connection with the Vyapam scam, Chouhan called it an act of frustration. The Congress was indulging in such things to remain in the news, Chouhan claimed.