Police officer commits suicide over marital dispute in Bhopal

Bhopal: A personal security officer (PSO) assigned to Union minister Uma Bharti allegedly committed suicide in Bhopal when he was being taken to police station following a dispute with wife, an official today said.

Ram Mohan Dauneriya, a company commander-rank officer of Madhya Pradesh police's Special Armed Force, allegedly shot himself with his service revolver late last night in a police vehicle.

Kamla Nagar police station in-charge Madan Mohan Malviya said that following an altercation, Dauneriya's wife called the police control room last night and informed that her husband was drunk and was beating her.

A police team was sent to Dauneriya's house.

The policemen tried to resolve the dispute, but as Dauneriya's wife insisted on filing a complaint, they asked the couple to come to the Kamla Nagar police station with them, Malviya said.

On the way, Dauneriya took out his revolver and shot himself in the head inside the police vehicle, he said. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer added.

Superintendent of Police Dhamveer Singh Yadav said the deceased was serving as a PSO of Bharti, who is a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.