Rahul Gandhi to visit MP for roadshow, public rally on September 27, 28

Rahul Gandhi will hold a roadshow and rally in MP on September 27 and 28.

BHOPAL: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a roadshow and public meeting in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on September 27 and 28.

According to the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi will visit the Kamtanath Temple in Chitrakoot on September 27 and then hold public meetings and a road show from Satna to Rewa.

On September 28, the Congress chief will hold a meeting in Baikunthpur.  

During his two-day visit to MP, the Gandhi scion is expected to launch a blistering attack on the ruling BJP government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state.

Rahul and his party had been attacking the BJP government at the Centre over a host of issues including Rafale jet deal between India and France, rising fuel prices, declining law and order situation and devaluation of Rupee.  

Congress, which has long been out of power in MP, is hoping to make a comeback on the plank strong anti-incumbency factor against the ruling BJP here. 

