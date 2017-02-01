Sadhvi Pragya Singh, 7 others acquitted in RSS 'pracharak’ Sunil Joshi murder case
Dewas: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, along with seven other accused, were acquitted by a Dewas court on Wednesday in connection with former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ‘pracharak’ Sunil Joshi murder case.
In 2015, Second Additional Sessions Judge Rajendra Kumar Verma had framed the charges under Section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, Vasudev Parmar and Anand Raj Kataria.
The court also framed charges under Sections 120 (B) and 302 (murder) of the IPC against other accused — Harshad Solanki, Lokesh Sharma, Rajendra Chaudhary, Ram Chandra Patel and Jitendra Sharma.
Sadhvi Pragya is currently imprisoned at Central Jail in Bhopal and is undergoing treatment in Pandit Khushilal Ayurveda Hospital.
Earlier, Sadhvi Pragya was given a clean chit by the NIA in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blasts case.
