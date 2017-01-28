close
Shehla Masood murder case: Life imprisonment awarded to four, one acquitted

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Indore: A CBI court on Saturday ‪‪awarded life sentence to four accused in the murder case of RTI activist Shehla Masood in Bhopal in 2011.

One accused has been acquitted in the case.

Interior designer Zahida Pervez is the prime accused in the case.

Another accused Irfan, who turned approver in the sensational murder case of 2011, was today pardoned by the court.

Shehla was shot dead in broad daylight near her house at Koh-e-Fiza area in Bhopal on August 16, 2011.

Zahida is accused of killing Shehla out of jealousy after the latter's ties with former BJP MLA Dhruvnarayan Singh grew deeper, according to the prosecution case.

Zahida with her friend Saba allegedly hired professional shooters to kill Shehla, it said.

First Published: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 14:51

