Shocking: Pregnant woman made to walk to delivery ward, loses baby

BHOPAL: A pregnant woman on Wednesday lost her child after she was allegedly made to walk to the delivery ward in a district hospital. The incident took place at Betul in Madhya Pradesh. She was reportedly made to walk to the delivery ward by a hospital staff.

The woman gave birth while she was walking towards the delivery ward. The child fell on the floor and banged its head, resulting in death.

The Civil surgeon of the district hospital assured that actions will be taken against the staff who made the woman walk to the delivery ward.

"She was referred to our hospital. When she was brought in she said the child is about to be born. Staff asked her to walk to the ward. She delivered the child while walking who hit the floor head first. We'll see which staff was on duty. Action will be taken," the Civil surgeon said.

"This was our first child. The staff checked and said there is still some time for delivery. She was made to walk. Had they provided her a wheel chair my child would have been alive," the husband of the woman said.