SIT to probe Madhya Pradesh's Morena jail-break
Bhopal: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will look into the escape of two inmates from the Morena jail in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.
Announcing the appointment of the SIT, Additional Director General (Jails) Gajiram Meena said the three-member probe team will comprise of Gwalior jail Superintendent Narendra Pratap Singh, Ujjain jail Superintendent Sunil Sharma and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pradeep Singh Tomar.
On Monday afternoon, two inmates -- Anil Rathore and Om Prakash Jat -- escaped after breaking through the jail wall. The jailor and four guards have been suspended.
In October 2016, eight under-trial Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) activists had escaped from Bhopal Central Jail on Diwali night after killing a guard. They were subsequently killed in police firing on the same day.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- Vyapam scam: SC cancels admission of over 500 students
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting during one-off Test
- Shrinking Hindu population remark: MoS Kiren Rijiju in soup; BJP, RSS heap praise; Congress wants action
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- Twitterati rips apart Dangal star Zaira Wasim's mother's pro-Pakistan Facebook posts on Indo-Pak cricket
- Top 3 popular budget smartphone gifts for Valentine’s Day