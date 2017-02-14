SIT to probe Madhya Pradesh's Morena jail-break

Bhopal: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will look into the escape of two inmates from the Morena jail in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Announcing the appointment of the SIT, Additional Director General (Jails) Gajiram Meena said the three-member probe team will comprise of Gwalior jail Superintendent Narendra Pratap Singh, Ujjain jail Superintendent Sunil Sharma and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pradeep Singh Tomar.

On Monday afternoon, two inmates -- Anil Rathore and Om Prakash Jat -- escaped after breaking through the jail wall. The jailor and four guards have been suspended.

In October 2016, eight under-trial Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) activists had escaped from Bhopal Central Jail on Diwali night after killing a guard. They were subsequently killed in police firing on the same day.